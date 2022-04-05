ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

1960s Hawaii Crime Drama Series 'The Islands' In The Works At Peacock From 'The Eternals' Scribes Kaz & Ryan Firpo, Justin Lin & Steven Yeun

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Peacock is developing a 1960s crime saga set in Hawaii from The Eternals writers Kaz and Ryan Firpo , Fast & Furious director Justin Lin and The Walking Dead and Minari star Steven Yeun .

The Islands , inspired by true events, is a story about American Imperialism, the fall of a kingdom, and the changing of a way of life.

The serialized crime drama comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; Perfect Storm Entertainment; Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment; and Yeun’s Universal Remote.

Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who wrote the $400 million-grossing Marvel film The Eternals , directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, are writing and exec producing The Islands. Lin will exec produce and direct with his production partner Andrew Schneider also set as an exec producer. Yeun, who is not starring in the series, will also exec produce.

The Firpos are also behind feature film Prodigy for Netflix and Will Packer Productions, based on Mark Millar’s original graphic novel, and sold their original sci-fi stoner-comedy feature The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed to Paramount Pictures with Gina Rodriguez starring and producing.

Lin is set to direct parts one and two of Fast & Furious 10, the final instalment of the hit movie franchise. On the TV side, his Perfect Storm is producing the third season of HBO Max’s Warrior and he also recently directed the pilot, and exec produces, NBC’s The Endgame with Universal Television. He is under an overall film and TV deal with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group.

Yeun, best known for his starring role on The Walking Dead, is starring in and exec producing Beef , a 10-part dramedy alongside Ali Wong, for Netflix. He is coming off the back of hit feature film Minari from Lee Isaac Chung and in 2020 struck a production first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios.

