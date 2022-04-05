ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway Box Office Blossoms As Spring Arrives; ‘Plaza Suite’, ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Macbeth’ Among Full Houses

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Broadway’s spring season kicked into higher gear last week, with the arrival of seven previewing productions (with more to come over the next few weeks). Business overall remained robust, with the 31 shows grossing a total of $28,818,836. The figure marks a 7% increase over the previous week, a jump due in no small part to the stellar performances of such recent arrivals as Funny Girl , Mr. Saturday Night, Plaza Suite and, of course, The Music Man .

Total attendance for the week ending April 3 was 224,053, a 12% increase over the previous week’s 200,731 when there were seven fewer productions on the boards. Average across-the-board Broadway ticket price $128.63.

Two shows officially opened last week: Plaza Suite , starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, to mixed-to-positive reviews, continuing its strong business with a $1,288,716 gross and full houses. Average ticket price was a healthy $178.75.

Reviews were less enthusiastic for Paradise Square, with the musical taking a modest $296,350 for the week which of course includes critics comps and opening night freebies. Though 91% of seats at the Ethel Barrymore were filled, the average ticket price was a small $41.36.

In its first (nearly) full week, Funny Girl starring Beanie Feldstein took in an impressive $1,263,178 for seven previews, filling all seats and with a solid $147.81 average ticket. The revival at the August Wilson Theatre opens April 24.

Shows that began previews last week included The Little Prince (filling about 55% of seats at the Broadway for six previews, taking in $359,264; opens April 11); The Minutes (two previews at Studio 54, $140,970, 80% capacity; opens April 17); How I Learned To Drive (six previews at the Friedman, $221,439, 79% capacity; opens April 19); for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (three previews at the Booth, $101,052, 74% capacity; opens April 20); The Skin of Our Teeth (three previews at the non-profit Vivian Beaumont, $59,908, 46% of capacity; opens April 25); Mr. Saturday Night (starring Billy Crystal, six previews at the Nederlander, $805,619; 87% capacity; opens April 27).

Another newcomer – Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga – played only three previews at the Longacre before pausing production due to Craig’s Covid diagnosis. Business for those three performances was excellent: full houses, a $527,244 gross and average ticket price of $167.97; previews are expected to resume April 8, with an opening date set for April 28.

Other recent arrivals were American Buffalo, filling 86% of seats for a $592,422 gross and, at non-profit venues, Birthday Candles ($303,513, 91% capacity) and Take Me Out ($311,997, 87% capacity). Take Me Out opened to mostly rave reviews last night, which figures should reflect in coming weeks).

The Music Man , starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, showed no signs of a slowdown, grossing a whopping $3,335,201 and filling houses with an average $275 ticket.

David Byrne’s American Utopia played its final week at the St. James, filling seats and taking a fine going-away gift of $1,314,017 in grosses.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $624,184,350, with total attendance of 4,979,976 at about 82% of capacity.

The 31 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin; American Buffalo; Birthday Candles; The Book of Mormon; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Dear Evan Hansen; for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf; Funny Girl; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; How I Learned To Drive; The Lion King; The Little Prince; Macbeth; MJ; The Minutes; Moulin Rouge!; Mr. Saturday Night; The Music Man; Paradise Square; The Phantom of the Opera; Plaza Suite; Six; The Skin of Our Teeth; Take Me Out; Tina; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.

