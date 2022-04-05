ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Eiza Gonzalez Reimagines the Power Suit With Hoodie & Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8CMy_0f0ELdff00

Click here to read the full article.

Eiza Gonzalez has been on a fashion roll while promoting her new movie “Ambulance.”

On Monday, the Mexican actress stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to chat about her role as a paramedic and even joked about scaring her housekeeper with fake body pieces and getting an accidental voice note from “Ambulance” director, Michael Bay.

The film, which hits theaters on April 8, follows two robbers who steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen also star in the upcoming action thriller.

Gonzalez arrived at the late-night talk show in a velvet forest green power suit. The “From Dusk Till Dawn” alum put her own twist on a classic suit by pairing the outfit with a bright green satin hoodie. She accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and square ombré-tinted frames. The entertainer rounded things out with textured green heels that matched her top perfectly.

Gonzalez is known for having a classy and trendy fashion aesthetic on and off the red carpet. She proved this theory at the Los Angeles premiere of “Ambulance” on Monday night. The movie star exuded elegance as she arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in an asymmetrical gown from Fendi’s Spring 2022 collection. The flowy frock had a draped sheer shoulder that cascaded over a sparkly cutout tube top. The dress also had a risky thigh-high side slit.

The brunette beauty topped her look off with Bulgari jewels including, diamond stud earrings and silver chainlink choker necklace. She swapped her blond hair for her signature brunette tresses, which she styled in a low ponytail.

Unfortunately, her outfit didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if she finished things off with towering heels, lace up sandals or a block heel silhouette .

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

La La Anthony Models Edgy Cutout Top With Neon Yellow Vinyl Boots for PrettyLittleThing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony coordinated vibrant colors in an outfit she modeled for PrettyLittleThing in an Instagram post on Saturday. The actress modeled classic high-waisted blue jeans that fit loosely on her frame. Anthony stood tall in a criss-cross top designed with fun cutouts, which held together with a ring at the center. The pattern featured orange and yellow circles with a mix of neutrals and tans, creating a trippy palette. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Eiza Gonzalez
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregancy rumors following Oscars red carpet debut

Kourtney Kardashian - who is set to say I do to Blink-182 drummer sometime in May - made her Oscars red carpet debut with Travis Barker on Sunday. Upon their stylish arrival, the 42-year-old Poosh founder sparked pregnancy rumors following the recent shock that Kravis was "trying for a baby" in The Kardashians trailer.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoodie#Eiza Gonzalez Reimagines#Mexican
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants To An Oscars Party—Her Legs Won't Quit!

Hailey Bieber, 25, always knows how to make an entrance, and when the supermodel arrived at Saint Laurent‘s pre-Oscars soiree last week, all eyes were drawn to her sultry, leggy and effortlessly cool ensemble. Bieber oozed French-girl-chic in a black-and-white get-up complete with a cropped leather jacket, tiny white cropped tank underneath, high-waisted black briefs, and our absolute favorite highlight— lacy, floral, sheer tights worn as trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Gives Kate Beckinsale His Jacket As They Cozy Up Outside Vanity Fair Oscars Party

New Hollywood couple? Jason Momoa, who is dealing with marriage issues with Lisa Bonet, was seen getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale after the Oscars. Jason Momoa was such a gentleman to Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27. The Aquaman star, 42, was pictured lending his suit jacket to Kate, 48, who was seemingly chilly outside of the star-studded event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. The pair continued to chat it up and seemed to be having a great time together.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Lady Gaga Skipped the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet While Wearing a Dreamy Tulle Gown

While she may not be up for any Academy Awards this year — her role of Patrizia Regazzi in House of Gucci not getting a nod is honestly unbelievable — Lady Gaga arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party before heading to Hollywood's biggest night to party and present. When it was announced that she'd be on stage to hand out a trophy, fans expected a major fashion moment and the superstar (and former nominee) didn't disappoint, wearing a dreamy cream gown while posing alongside longtime friend, David Furnish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Ciara Rocks Flowy, Pink Ruffle Shorts On Vacation With Russell Wilson In St. Barts – Photos

Ciara looked fabulous when she wore a pair of hot pink ruffled shorts with a cape in the back while on vacation in St. Barts with Russell Wilson. Ciara has been looking gorgeous while on vacation with Russell Wilson in St. Barts and her latest outfit may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old singer showed off her toned legs in a pair of pink ruffled shorts with a long train attached to the back, styled with a matching button-down shirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Sexy Sheer Gown At Jay-Z’s Oscar Party

Rihanna’s baby bump was on full display on Oscars night. The singer continued to show off her growing belly in a sheer gown at Jay-Z’s Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont. Rihanna’s maternity fashion reign continues. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer dazzled in a sheer gown at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. The top portion of the dress was completely sheer, save for the bandeau bra Rihanna had on. Rihanna continued to bare her bump in another sensational outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey At Vanity Fair After Party

Lori Harvey and her sweetie Michael B. Jordan took a few snaps before heading out to the most talked about event in Los Angeles and that was the Vanity Fair after party. They both looked stunning and don’t they compliment each other well, wow! They opted out for the glamorous look, 35-year-old Jordan in a black metallic tailored suit and Lori chose a gold embellished peek-a-boo glittery gown. I know she felt like a pretty Princess and especially with Prince Charming on her arm, giggles!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

108K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy