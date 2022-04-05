ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Ratings Record For English-Language Series

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14q99Z_0f0ELcmw00

Click here to read the full article.

Bridgerton might not have quite as much sex as the first season but it’s still pulling in the viewers.

Netflix has revealed that the second season of the Shondaland Regency romp was watched for 251.7M hours over the last seven days – breaking the streamers record for the most viewed English-language TV series.

The second season launched on March 25 and amassed 193M hours viewed across its opening weekend but increased this even further with its first full week of ratings data. It was also in the top ten in 93 countries.

The move also saw the first season of Bridgerton rocket back into its top ten in second place with another 53M hours watched.

However, Bridgerton couldn’t match the viewing numbers for Korean smash hit Squid Game, which continues to hold the overall record with 571.8M hours viewed during the week of September 27.

Squid Game, which launched on September 17, pulled in 63.2M hours viewed in its first weekend, but rose quickly with 448.7M hours watched in its first full week on the streamer, 571.8M hours in its second full week, 412.9M in its third full week, 258.8M in its fourth full week and staying in its top ten non-English language titles until the week of January 17.

The previous high for an English-language series since Netflix changed the way it reported its ratings in June 2021 came in the week of February 14 2022 when Inventing Anna, another Shondaland series, was watched for 196M hours.

Elsewhere, this week, breakout reality competition series Is It Cake? continued its strong performance with another 26.5M hours viewed, adding to the 48.9M hours watched last week. Inventing Anna was in fourth place with another 22M hours watched.

Bridgerton’s second season tells the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest for love. But duty, desire and scandal collide as Anthony decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister. The latter, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), thinks Anthony seeks a wife only to fulfill his duty and does not believe in the true love that her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) deserves. Yet Kate clearly has eyes for Anthony (and vice-versa).

Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Omar Chaparro To Headline English-Language Comedy Series ‘Coyotes M.C.’ From Moxie 88

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Mexican star Omar Chaparro (How To Be a Latin Lover, Detective Pikachu) is set to lead and produce the English-language TV comedy/action series Coyotes M.C. from Moxie 88. The project is currently being pitched to streamers/buyers. Chaparro portrays a business ethics professor whose life is upended when he is called to step in for his father, the infamous Latino criminal biker gang leader Los Coyotes MC. Moxie 88 co-founders Eugenio Villamar and Dan Carrillo Levy created Coyotes M.C. as a star vehicle for Chaparro’s first English-language TV series and currently holds the rights to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Moving To Disney+ In Stunning Move After 16 Years On ABC

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hold on to your Danskins: Dancing with the Stars is relocating to Disney+ in a groundbreaking arrangement. DWTS has received a two-year pickup — for Seasons 31 and 32 — and will debut exclusively on Disney+ this fall in the U.S. and Canada, becoming the first live series to debut on the service. It is also believed to be the first live streaming reality show in the U.S., marking another milestone for direct-to-consumer platforms. In an advisory to its affiliate stations sent this morning, ABC notes that NFL football is part of its plans for...
NFL
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes Set As Lead Of Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ Series Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Stokes, who plays Francesca Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period romp, is to lead the cast of the streamer’s latest book adaptation. Stokes stars in Lockwood & Co., a series adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s book series. She is joined by newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati in the Complete Fiction-produced series, which comes from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish. The cast also includes Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Luke Treadaway (Ordeal by Innocence) and Morven Christie (The Bay). Stokes plays Lucy Carlyle, newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl who along with Chapman’s Anthony Lockwood and Hadji-Heshmati...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix True Crime Series Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

This week Netflix debuted two all-new TV shows and miraculously both of them have arrived with perfect scores on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Titled Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., the series hails from Chris Smith, executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, and tells the story of a "celebrity restaurateur" that "becomes a fugitive." How and why does that happen? We won't spoil it but it's safe to say that critics who have seen it, love it. As of this writing there are only thirteen reviews for the series on Rotten Tomatoes but they all have that shiny red fruit and the show officially has a 100% perfect score.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Hbo Max#Language#Grace And Frankie#Korean#Squid Game#Non English
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Prequel: Netflix And Left Bank In Early-Stage Conversations

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is in early-stage conversations with The Crown producer Left Bank over a prequel to the smash hit royal drama. The show’s penultimate season will launch later this year, introducing a slew of new actors and characters such as Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and sources confirmed a potential prequel is in discussion. Any prequel would likely cover the pre-World War Two era or late Victorian era when Queen Victoria reigned. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch until Queen Elizabeth took that record several years ago. Deadline understands conversations over the prequel are in their early stages and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Says Final Chapter Offers Possibility Of Redemption & Remembrance Of Series Creator John Singleton — Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article. As the FX crime drama Snowfall prepares to head into its sixth and final season dramatizing the very human toll of the crack epidemic, series star Damson Idris says he believes that his morally compromised, drug dealing character Franklin Saint may yet have a glimmer of hope for redemption. “There’s always room for redemption, hopefully,” Idris revealed during the series’ panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television event. “He’s definitely coming to terms with who he truly is, and he’s starting to see that he is actually a monster…I hope we’re able to empathize with some...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘With Love’ Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett Talks The Show’s Spirit Of Diversity & Representation & Season 2 Theme — Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article. With Love creator and showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett says that the spirit of diversity and representation that drives the romantic dramedy’s interpersonal, interfamily and intergenerational love stories was both necessary and overdue. Contenders TV — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Turns out it wasn’t that hard.” Calderón Kellett said with ironic understatement during Deadline’s Contenders TV panel with the Amazon Prime Video series’ cast members Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Isis King and Rome Flynn. “This series really came out of the pandemic and feeling sad and missing family, missing big gatherings, and my Instagram was a barrage...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kinetic Content Lands Rights To Grady Hendrix’s ‘BadAsstronauts’ Novella For TV Series Development

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Kinetic Content has landed the rights to Grady Hendrix’s forthcoming sci-fi comedic novella BadAsstronauts to develop as a half-hour television series, with Aperture Entertainment. Described as The Right Stuff meets King of the Hill, BadAsstronauts is about ordinary Americans trying to accomplish an extraordinary, and very stupid, and also extremely dangerous task: launching a manned backyard rocket into space to rescue their abandoned friend. Hendrix and Aperture Entertainment Founder Adam Goldworm will executive produce the series adaptation with Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen and President and Partner Melissa Myers. The book’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Average Joe’: Deon Cole To Topline BET+ Dark Comedy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Deon Cole (Black-ish) has been cast in the lead role of BET+’s upcoming dark comedy Average Joe. The series, which received a cast contingent script-to-series order in February, hails from Robb Cullen and McG. Set in The Hill district of Pittsburgh and inspired by Cullen’s life, Average Joe follows blue-collar plumber, Joe Washington (Cole) who discovers his recently deceased father lived a secret, second life and stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Now those people think Joe knows where it is. A bloody and violent confrontation triggers a chain...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kathryn Hays Dies: Longtime ‘As The World Turns’, ‘Star Trek’ Actress Was 87

Click here to read the full article. Kathryn Hays, who in 1972 started playing the trouble-making homewrecker Kim Sullivan in As the World Turns and by the soap’s cancelation in 2010 had aged with her character to become the beloved matriarch Kim Hughes, died March 25 in Fairfield, CT. She was 87. Her death was announced today in the Connecticut Post. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In addition to her long-running role on As the World Turns — with her 38-year-stint, she was the fourth-longest-serving cast member when the series went off the air — Hays is remembered by fans...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Deadline

‘Dopesick’ Inspired By Creator Danny Strong’s Desire To Put Sackler Family On Trial – Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article. Danny Strong still remembers the anger he felt while researching the opioid crisis that would lead to the creation of Dopesick. Before writing the Hulu limited series that would Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever, Strong was shocked to learn how the Sackler family, the founders and owners of Purdue Pharma, caused “so much destruction to so many people and got away with it.” “It was so outrageous and their crimes so staggering, it enraged me,” said Strong at Deadline’s Contenders TV event at the Paramount Theatre. The 10-episode series that’s streaming on Hulu takes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Road From HGTV To HBO As ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Switch Sides Post-WB/Discovery Merger

Click here to read the full article. In one of the most head-scratching reporting changes under the new Warner Bros. Discovery leadership, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has moved from the Discovery to the Warner Bros. side of the company under HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys. Upon closer examination, the move, which could lead to a Magnolia-branded hub on HBO Max and the Gaines’ dipping their toe in scripted programming, is not that shocking. It just took the couple two mergers and three relationships to get there. The Gaines’ Discovery journey began in July 2017 when...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Susan Collins And Sen. Raphael Warnock Test Positive For Covid Amid Outbreak Among Top D.C. Officials — Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 7:33 PM PT: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said that he tested positive for Covid. “Late this afternoon after a routine test, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate. If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so,” Warnock wrote on Twitter. Warnock’s test came after he voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Another senator, Susan Collins (R-ME), announced her positive result late on Thursday afternoon. Collins was among...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Deadline

67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy