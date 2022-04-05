ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MO

State charges dropped in deadly 2018 Ride the Ducks tragedy

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

All state charges are dropped against three men who were part of the deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy on Table Rock Lake. KY3-Springfield reports a Stone County judge, on Tuesday, dismissed the...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

