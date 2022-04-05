State charges dropped in deadly 2018 Ride the Ducks tragedy

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) – One person is dead and two others were injured following an early morning crash in Burnsville. Burnsville police say officers were investigating a noise complaint from the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn on the 14000 block of Nicollet Avenue on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw three people get in a car and quickly flee the scene. Around 6:30 a.m., officers found the car after it crashed at the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries. Police believe the victims were all teenagers, though they have not verified their ages. The incident is under investigation.

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO