ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

By Alex Gangitano, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Hanna Trudo
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQWFY_0f0EH6xt00

( The Hill ) – The Biden administration is expected to announce another extension to the student loan pause this week, multiple sources told The Hill.

The announcement could come as soon as Wednesday and would extend the moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest accrual past the current May 1 expiration date. The pause is expected to last through Aug. 31, a person familiar with the plan tells the Associated Press.

President Biden is facing pressure by a growing number of Democrats to continue the freeze for several more months, with nearly 100 lawmakers across both chambers citing inflation as justification.

The measure was first put in place during the pandemic as a way to offer relief to those struggling. While it’s unclear when the new extension would end, Biden has faced calls to allow borrowers to pause payments until after the midterms.

The president last extended the suspension in December. Loan payments were first put on hold in March 2020 under former President Trump and have since been extended five times.

The White House and Department of Education did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Whether Biden will act to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans per borrower is a looming question after he supported forgiving at least that much in the 2020 campaign. Progressives and activists pushed for more time to pay back debt publicly and privately this week and are seeking cancellation of an even larger sum.

Advocates and other Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have pressed for $50,000 per person or to cancel debt entirely.

A year ago, Biden requested a memo from the Department of Education to determine his authority to forgive student debt through executive action. Since then, the administration has not publicly announced if the memo is complete.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday said a decision on the student loan pause needs to be made before May. She said the administration will “factor the impacts of economic data on ranges of groups of people, including students.”

Last month, White House chief of staff Ron Klain also signaled that the White House would extend the freeze. The Biden administration reportedly told companies in recent weeks to not send out notices about student loan payments resuming.

Amie Parnes and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police searching for Cracker Barrel credit card thieves

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man and woman who allegedly stole a wallet at the Cross Lanes Cracker Barrel. The Sheriff’s Office said the pair were dining next to the victim’s table. The victim felt an arm brush against her, and shortly after, discovered her […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#The Associated Press#Democrats#The White House#Department Of Education
Fortune

Only 18% of federal borrowers paid their student loans during the pause. That could make things complicated when payments restart

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since the start of the pandemic, most federal student loan borrowers have had their payments paused, and interest rates are set at zero. But not every American has been able to take advantage of these benefits, including those with private student loans and Family Federal Education Loans (FFEL).
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Pittsburgh

Biden Administration Expands Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program To Aid More Borrowers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some important changes in the federal student loan forgiveness program could benefit tens of thousands of people. As money editor Jon Delano reports, the Biden administration is trying to help students out while awaiting authority to fulfill a campaign promise. President Joe Biden campaigned to cancel the first $10,000 of every student college loan. But so far, Congress has not gone along. So, the president has used existing authority to cancel about $15 billion worth of debt, and now he’s trying to cancel another $6.2 billion in student loans. “I had my student loans in graduate school and some parent loans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHEC TV-10

Pause on federal student loan payments to expire May 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’re one of the millions of Americans who has been deferring your federal student loan payments during the pandemic, you may have to start repaying again soon. President Joe Biden’s third extension of the pause on student loan repayments expires on May 1.
ROCHESTER, NY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy