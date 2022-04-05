ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

‘He’s been through so much’: Teen’s Make-A-Wish gift stolen

By Nexstar Media Wire, Meghan Dwyer
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipVvw_0f0EH1YG00

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WGN) — The family of a Chicago Ridge teen battling a rare blood disease is in agony months after his ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream came true.

Last July, WGN News spoke with 18-year-old Jacob Watson, who wished to restore his grandfather’s pickup truck. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped fulfill Jacob’s wish, much to his surprise.

“I definitely did not expect any of this to happen,” Watson said, adding his thanks to family and friends.

On Sunday, however, someone stole that dream.

Jacob and his family hope whoever is responsible understands that the pickup truck holds sentimental value.

Two more years of cocktails to-go! Governor signs off on Virginia extension

“I just feel like he’s been through so much,” mother Jamie Watson said. “He needs a break, you know?”

Long before he was even old enough to drive, Jacob Watson and his grandfather loved trucks. After his grandfather passed away in 2015, he left his old Ford to his grandson.

Then Jacob started having headaches. Doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disease. Brain surgery and grueling chemotherapy would soon follow.

“He was sick, he was scared, and this is what made him feel good – to get this wish,” Jamie Watson said.

To lift his spirits, the Make-A-Wish Foundation worked tirelessly to transform his grandfather’s old pickup truck exactly how Jacob wanted it, taking nearly two years to finish during the pandemic.

“I used my one wish that I had on it,” Jacob Watson said.

The truck, only covered with liability insurance, was stolen from the parking lot at Wintrust Sports Arena in Bedford Park during a volleyball game.

“To some people, vehicles are just pieces of metal and stuff but to me, it’s more than metal,” Jacob Watson said. “It’s a part of me. It’s part of my family.”

Surveillance video shows someone in a gray minivan with tinted windows pull up. Someone then exits, does something to the bottom of Watson’s truck, hops inside, and drives off.

Virginia Lottery’s annual Thank a Teacher campaign is back

“I don’t even care what happens to them, I just want my stuff back,” Jacob said. “Leave it on the side of the road somewhere, let someone find it, that’s all.”

Bedford Park police say they are investigating.

“I don’t even know how to help him?” Jacob’s mother said. “I want to help him and I hate that he’s crying and he hurts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#Wgn News
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Waterloo Journal

Mother says she feels helpless after her young daughter attempted suicide twice and ran away from home due to being bullied and harassed about her skin tone and hair

The mom said her young daughter reportedly endured bullying from her classmates since the start of the school year. The mother also claims that the school district did not contact her about the harassment until she reached out to the school. The mother also said her daughter was being bullied and harassed about her skin tone and hair. The bullying reportedly caused her daughter to attempt suicide twice, run away from home, and she often prefers to be alone in her room.
IOWA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Local leaders mourn loss of Henrico teen

Police have not confirmed the identity of the teen killed, but Henrico County Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson tells 8News that the victim was 16-year old Jahiem Dickerson, who just won a state championship as a member of the Highland Springs High Schools boys basketball team.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy