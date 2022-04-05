ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tory Lanez taken into custody for violating protective order in Megan Thee Stallion assault case

By Allison Hazel
 4 days ago

Tory Lanez has been taken into custody in connection with the Megan Thee Stallion assault case. Born Daystar Peterson, the rapper appeared in court Tuesday (April 5) regarding the 2020 shooting that resulted in gunshot wounds on Megan's feet.

Reportedly, Tory was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he satisfies his bail increase. His new bail amount is set at $350,000. According to TMZ , he is in the process of posting the $350K. Judge David Herriford of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, concluded that Tory’s social media activity was a violation of a protective order.

More specifically, Tory isn't supposed to contact or mention Megan. However, Tory’s tweet, which dates back to February, seemed to be “clear messages” directed at Megan Thee Stallion, who’s real name is Megan Pete. The tweet read: "Good d*** had me f***ing 2 best friends… and I got caught... that's what I apologized for…it's sick how u spun it tho..."

The court issued a protective order against Tory Lanez in October of 2020. He was also ordered to pay $190,000 bail and surrender any guns he owns. Previously, the Canadian rapper violated the protective order in 2021, when he appeared as DaBaby ’s surprise guest at Rolling Loud 2021. Megan Thee Stallion was also performing at the festival.

A trial start date is currently scheduled for Sept. 14.

