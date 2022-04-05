ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Cat Terrified by Ghostly Mist Mysteriously Emerging from Creepy Dolls

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puaLD_0f0EGhsg00

By Tim Binnall

An eerie video captured by a home security system in Canada shows a cat fleeing in fright at the sight of a ghostly mist mysteriously emerging from some creepy dolls. The spooky scene reportedly unfolded late last month in Kathy Gallinger's residence in the community of Quinte West, Ontario. In the hopes of documenting some of the paranormal activity that has allegedly been occurring in her home over the past few years, she set up a camera in her basement, where the weirdness seems to be most prevalent. When Gallinger later checked the footage, she was astounded to see what appears to be an unsettling encounter between her cat Salem and some kind of spirit.

In the video, the curious feline can be seen staring intently at a pair of decades-old dolls that once belonged to Gallinger's mother and were seated atop a small chest a few feet away. Suddenly, a peculiar mist begins to form near the toys as if it is emerging from within them. The slow-moving but ominous cloud then wafts toward the cat, causing Salem to quickly scurry away and hide behind a table. Gallinger noted that the cat's behavior in the footage is particularly unusual since "Salem is my protector. That cat goes everywhere with me so if I do have to go downstairs and I'm nervous, he follows me. It's uncommon for him to show signs of being afraid like that."

As such, Gallinger believes that Salem encountered whatever presence in her home is responsible for the purported paranormal activity that has occurred there in the past. Based on a consultation with a psychic, she also suspects that the possible haunting was brought about by some mischievous teenagers who played with a Ouija board in the residence back in the 1980s and unwittingly unleashed some kind of sinister force. That said, Gallinger says that she has no intention of moving, since "other than a few things moving and just scaring the life out of us, we've become used to it really." What's your take on the chilling footage? Did Salem the cat have a run-in with a ghost or is the video merely a well-crafted hoax? Weigh in with your thoughts at the C2C Facebook page.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

