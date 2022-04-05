ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Ridge, IL

‘He’s been through so much’: Teen’s Make-A-Wish gift stolen

By Meghan Dwyer, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mnWJ_0f0EGahb00

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. ( WGN ) — The family of a Chicago Ridge teen battling a rare blood disease is in agony months after his ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream came true.

Last July, WGN News spoke with 18-year-old Jacob Watson , who wished to restore his grandfather’s pickup truck. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped fulfill Jacob’s wish, much to his surprise.

“I definitely did not expect any of this to happen,” Watson said, adding his thanks to family and friends.

On Sunday, however, someone stole that dream.

Jacob and his family hope whoever is responsible understands that the pickup truck holds sentimental value.

Bluefield murder suspects held without bond

“I just feel like he’s been through so much,” mother Jamie Watson said. “He needs a break, you know?”

Long before he was even old enough to drive, Jacob Watson and his grandfather loved trucks. After his grandfather passed away in 2015, he left his old Ford to his grandson.

Then Jacob started having headaches. Doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disease. Brain surgery and grueling chemotherapy would soon follow.

“He was sick, he was scared, and this is what made him feel good – to get this wish,” Jamie Watson said.

To lift his spirits, the Make-A-Wish Foundation worked tirelessly to transform his grandfather’s old pickup truck exactly how Jacob wanted it, taking nearly two years to finish during the pandemic.

“I used my one wish that I had on it,” Jacob Watson said.

The truck, only covered with liability insurance, was stolen from the parking lot at Wintrust Sports Arena in Bedford Park during a volleyball game.

“To some people, vehicles are just pieces of metal and stuff but to me, it’s more than metal,” Jacob Watson said. “It’s a part of me. It’s part of my family.”

Surveillance video shows someone in a gray minivan with tinted windows pulls up. Someone then exits, does something to the bottom of Watson’s truck, hops inside, and drives off.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

“I don’t even care what happens to them, I just want my stuff back,” Jacob said. “Leave it on the side of the road somewhere, let someone find it, that’s all.”

Bedford Park police say they are investigating.

“I don’t even know how to help him?” Jacob’s mother said. “I want to help him and I hate that he’s crying and he hurts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Chicago Ridge, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago Ridge, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Make A Wish Foundation#Wgn News
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Aftermath of deadly shooting at Cherryvale Mall

UPDATE: Police have identified Marcus Mclin, 25, of Rockford as the victim of the deadly shooting An autopsy showed that he died of injuries received in the shooting ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Cherryvale Mall became a crime scene Saturday night, leaving one person dead and others shaken up. While police said that it was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Police release images of car they say hit boy, 16, in North Austin and kept going

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday released images of a car that hit and seriously injured a 16-year-old boy in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, the boy was crossing in the crosswalk at Le Moyne Street and Cicero Avenue when he was hit by a black 2014 Nissan Maxima. The driver kept going.Police have released three surveillance videos of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWK 13 News

Undercover investigation leads to Jackson drug bust

JACKSON, OH (WOWK)—Two people are in custody after a drug bust in Jackson, Ohio. The Jackson Police Department says that officers executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing undercover drug trafficking investigation. They say they found large amounts of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as drug packaging materials, $1,000, and other paraphernalia […]
JACKSON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in leg Tue. morning not cooperating

UPDATE (April 5, 2022 at 6:23 p.m.) CPD Detective Tony Hazlett said the shooting victim is not cooperating in the investigation. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha dispatch reported a shooting victim arrived at CAMC General Hospital on Tuesday morning. Charleston Police Department’s Detective Tony Hazlett confirmed one male adult was shot in the leg. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Waterloo Journal

Mother says she feels helpless after her young daughter attempted suicide twice and ran away from home due to being bullied and harassed about her skin tone and hair

The mom said her young daughter reportedly endured bullying from her classmates since the start of the school year. The mother also claims that the school district did not contact her about the harassment until she reached out to the school. The mother also said her daughter was being bullied and harassed about her skin tone and hair. The bullying reportedly caused her daughter to attempt suicide twice, run away from home, and she often prefers to be alone in her room.
IOWA STATE
WOWK 13 News

WVSP to conduct sobriety check point in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have announced they will be conducting a sobriety check point in Kanawha County. The check point, hosted in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, April 13 on Route 21, also known as Sissonville Drive, just […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Hocking River identified

HOCKING COUNTY/ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities say a body found in the Hocking River near the Athens-Hocking County line has been identified. The man’s body was found at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 by kayakers. Agencies from both counties responded. On Thursday, April 7, the Athens County Coroner told law enforcement the body […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy