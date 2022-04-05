One driver killed in multi-vehicle crash
MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Moore on Tuesday morning.
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to the area of N.W. 5th St. and E. I-35 Service Rd. on a multiple vehicle accident.
When police arrived at the scene, they realized that three vehicles had been involved in a crash.
Officials say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
