Moore, OK

One driver killed in multi-vehicle crash

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Moore on Tuesday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to the area of N.W. 5th St. and E. I-35 Service Rd. on a multiple vehicle accident.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized that three vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Officials say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

So far, the victim’s name has not been identified.

