ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What’s Trending: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Shares Mistakes That Cost Them Their Job [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0f0EGW7Z00

In the wake of Will Smith’s career coming to a pause, we’re sharing work horror stories.  Due to Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Netflix and other production companies have paused their work that was planned with the seasoned actor.  Every action has a consequence and Rickey Smiley is asking, have you ever done something that cost you your job.

Hear the Rickey Smiley Morning Show share their stories.

SEE: Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened During The Grammys + Will Smith’s Career Comes To A Pause [WATCH]

SEE: Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over Oscars Slap “I’m Still Kind Of Processing What Happened

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, reacted to Oscars slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, apparently “skedaddled” from a 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slapped Chris Rock during Sunday’s ceremony. “She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, told Extra on the red carpet at the 2022 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Chris Rock
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke

After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Is a Goddess in Her Completely Sheer Oscars After-Party Look

Another flashy Hollywood affair, another flashy Beyoncé look. After delivering two knockout looks at the 94th Academy Awards, where she performed in a feather-trimmed David Koma midi and attended the ceremony in a daffodil yellow gown, Beyoncé had one more look to cap off the night at her and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party.
TENNIS
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Revenge Body Picking Up Daughter True From Gymnastics Class After Photoshop Firestorm

Quality time! Khloé Kardashian was spotted picking up her daughter, True Thompson, from gymnastics class, appearing unfazed by recent photoshop accusations. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, was in good spirits while reuniting with her mini-me in Woodland Hills, CA, on Monday, shortly after coming under fire for a recent Good American photo that appeared to be heavily edited.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy