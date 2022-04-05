ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajun fiddler Michael Doucet breaks hip on tour in Alaska

 4 days ago
Cajun fiddler Michael Doucet fell and broke his hip in Alaska, and his Grammy-winning band had to perform there without him. His brother, guitarist David Doucet, wrote about the accident on his Facebook page...

