ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge dismisses all charges against the three Duck Boat operators

By Christina Randall
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZPzR_0f0EGFMS00

GALENA, Mo. — A judge decided whether to dismiss the charges against three people who were charged after the deadly sinking of a Duck Boat in 2018.

The three people were operators of a duck boat that sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Kenneth Scott McKee, Curtis Lanham, and Charles Baltzell were facing several felony counts over the duck boat tragedy .

Tuesday, Judge Alan Blankenship dismissed all charges for each individual due to the court’s lack of evidence that the operators knowingly risked the lives of the passengers.

Branson duck boat tragedy: nature or negligence?

Both definitions of “reckless” and “knowingly” require the defendants have knowledge of the risk. This was the issue in this case. The risk was the effect of high winds on boat operations and passenger safety. According to court documents, the judge decided there is no evidence that the defendants were aware of high winds in advance of the storm.

The judge states whether they could or should have known about the high winds by relying on other sources of weather information was not relevant to the charges.

Judge Blankenship released the following statement:

“This court feels great sadness for this needless loss of life and the impact on the victims’ family and friends. However, because the court does not find sufficient evidence to support the men’s rea or intent required for the charges at issue, as defined by Missouri law, the court dismisses each count against each defendant. The case is dismissed without prejudice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
WEAU-TV 13

Grandmother asks judge to OK charges against Madison cop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A woman has asked a judge to authorize criminal charges against a white Madison police officer who killed her biracial grandson. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Tony Robinson’s grandmother, Sharon Irwin-Henry, filed a petition Monday asking a judge to authorize homicide charges against Matt Kenny.
MADISON, WI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Judge Rejects Amemiya Effort To Dismiss Conspiracy Charge

Former Honolulu managing director Roy Amemiya’s attempt to dismiss his federal conspiracy charge was denied by U.S District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi on Thursday. Amemiya is charged alongside former Honolulu attorney Donna Leong and former police commission chairman Max Sword. Prosecutors say the trio coordinated to misappropriate government funds for the purpose of giving a $250,000 retirement package to then-police chief Louis Kealoha, who was under investigation for corruption at the time.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Boat#Galena
MyWabashValley.com

Judge dismisses charges for 2 in Indiana cop’s 1980 killing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has dismissed murder charges against two men in the fatal 1980 shooting of an off-duty Hammond police officer after prosecutors said they lacked sufficient evidence “to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”. A Lake County judge granted prosecutors’ motions Thursday...
HAMMOND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSAT 12

Four days after indictment, prosecutors dismiss manslaughter charge against BCSO deputy

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who killed an Elemendorf man in 2020 is no longer facing criminal charges four days after he was indicted by a grand jury. On Monday, a Bexar County grand jury saw enough evidence to charge Deputy Brandin Moran with manslaughter, alleging that he “recklessly” caused the death of Jesus Bonito Garcia on March 9, 2020. On Friday, Bexar County court records show the second-degree felony charge was dismissed, due to insufficient evidence.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WNCT

‘We are better than this’: 4 charged in deadly apartment shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four men have been charged in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that happened in mid-March. We previously reported that Spartanburg County deputies responded to Quail Pointe Apartments just after 4 p.m. on March 13 in reference to several people with firearms that were seen in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy