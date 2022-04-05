Democrats hope Obama will give Biden a jolt
When former President Barack Obama appears at the White House on Tuesday, Democrats say it will provide a much-needed boost to President Joe Biden, who has been lagging in the polls.
When former President Barack Obama appears at the White House on Tuesday, Democrats say it will provide a much-needed boost to President Joe Biden, who has been lagging in the polls.
On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.https://wsav.com
Comments / 0