ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hazing allegations involve ‘branding and waterboarding’ at military university, police say

By Michael Bartiromo, Mike Hoey, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZvJg_0f0EG0Co00

NORTHFIELD, Vt. ( WFFF /NEXSTAR) – Police in Vermont are investigating hazing allegations involving a member of the women’s rugby team at a Norwich University, a historic military college.

Last month, the Northfield Police Department obtained warrants to search dorm rooms and electronic communications from students in connection with the allegations, which involve “branding and waterboarding of and by NU students,” Chief John Helfant said in a email shared with Nexstar.

The probe began on March 20, following a report of someone being held at knifepoint inside one of the dorm rooms, according to a police affidavit obtained by The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus. The alleged victim was said to be a player on the women’s rugby team.

The officer who provided the affidavit said the victim claimed she was “branded” by other members of the team. The victim’s phone also contained video of another woman in a chair with a cloth held over her face, with liquid being poured on the cloth, the Times Argus reported.

Study: 50% of Americans say tackle football is inappropriate for kids

Dr. Mark Anarumo, the president of Norwich University, has said the school is cooperating with the investigation.

Anarumo added that “it would be inappropriate to discuss the specifics of the event.”

“At the conclusion of the investigation, Norwich University will take appropriate legal action and disciplinary measures to preserve the safety of our community and perpetuate a positive culture across our campus and with our community partners,” Anarumo wrote in an letter provided to the surrounding community.

“We will all play our part in encouraging an atmosphere of learning, social responsibility, and respect for human dignity, and will tirelessly address any behavior that is incongruous with this responsibility,” he said.

Founded in 1819, Norwich University is the oldest private military college in the United States. The university is also regarded as “birthplace of the ROTC.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Five Injured In Head-On Riverhead Crash Involving Drunk Driver, Police Say

Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit head-on by an alleged unlicensed drunk driver who was carrying a loaded gun. The crash occurred in Suffolk County around 7:50 p.m., Sunday, March 14, on Sound Avenue after the driver of an eastbound vehicle, Margarito Romero Quinteros, age 53, of Riverhead, crossed over the double yellow line and hit another vehicle head-on, Riverhead Town police said.
RIVERHEAD, NY
KKTV

Police arrest man allegedly involved in 20 burglaries, 5 vehicle thefts across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have one man in custody for a pattern of office building burglaries that reportedly involved the same suspect. Falcon detectives began working on this case on March 10, 2022 and identified the suspect as Robert Owens. On Thursday, detectives from Falcon and MVT, along with patrol officers and K-9 helped apprehend the suspect. Officers say Owens is involved in approximately twenty office building Burglaries across the city and five motor vehicles thefts.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#Norwich University#Police#Waterboarding#Northfield#Wfff#Nu#Nexstar#The Times Argus#Americans
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Georgia gun range owner and his family are killed in robbery, police say

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.
GRANTVILLE, GA
WJBF

‘There is no expiration date on that kind of evil’: Convicted murderer charged in 1982 cold case murder of Fort Benning soldier

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced charges in the cold case murder of a Fort Benning soldier in 1982. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, GBI officials announced Marcellus McCluster, 64, is being charged in the murder of Rene’ Dawn Blackmore. McCluster is being indicted with one count of […]
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy