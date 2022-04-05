Oklahoma man arrested in connection to murders of 2 women

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma man has been arrested in connection with two murders in Tulsa.

Around 3:30 p.m. on April 3, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of E. 32nd St. to check the welfare of a woman who hadn’t been seen in a couple of days.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Star Rainbow Dancer dead in her apartment from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned that Dancer had been allowing a man to stay with her the previous week.

Detectives say evidence at the scene led them to believe that Dancer’s murder was connected to the killing of Elizabeth Dillard on March 25.

Authorities were able to identify a suspect in the murders as Terryl Brooks.

On Tuesday, a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol spotted Brooks’ truck driving suspiciously and pulled him over.

Brooks was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder.

