The ranks of middle-class homeowners in the Austin area grew at one of the country’s most impressive rates from 2010 to 2020, according to a new study. Among middle-income housing markets with at least 50,000 more middle-income, home-owning households during the 10-year period, the Austin metro area tacked on 61,323 of these households, says the study, released by the National Association of Realtors. Austin ranked second in that regard, preceded only by Phoenix (103,690 additional households).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO