The Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 9-0, on Saturday, but not before the two teams shared heated moments late in the game. Brewers designated hitter Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch during an eighth inning at bat and took exception to the play. After saying some words to Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson and catcher Willson Contreras, McCutchen was joined by the rest of the Brewers who exited their dugout. Chicago's bench cleared too and Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward came charging in with plenty to say.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO