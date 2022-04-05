ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police make arrests in shooting death, fatal stabbing

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Denver police have arrested two men in separate homicide cases.

Police responded around 9:20 p.m. Monday to a family disturbance in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Officers found a man was fatally stabbed in the 5800 block of North Biscay Street.

Police later arrested Joshua Osiena, 23, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

In a separate case, police responded to a report of gunfire at 11:37 p.m. Monday in the City Park neighborhood. Officers found a man was fatally shot in a car in the 1600 block of North Colorado Boulevard.

Police arrested Elroy Lee, 24, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine charges and Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victims' names.

