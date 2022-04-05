ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incarcerated man punches Deputy, throws excrement at Erie County Holding Center

By Brayton J Wilson
 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced on Tuesday that a Deputy with the Jail Management Division at the Erie County Holding Center was attacked by an incarcerated individual this past weekend.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. ET on Friday, April 1, Bilal Wright was in his cell at the holding center when he requested toilet paper. When the Deputy approached Wright’s cell, he threw a punch through the bars, striking the Deputy in the face.

Other Deputies and Supervisors attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Wright threatened to throw feces on the jail personnel. When a Quick Entry Team (QET) was assembled, Wright began smearing excrement over his body and throwing it at the Deputies. As the responding personnel continued their attempt to de-escalate the situation, Wright continued to be defiant until QET was deployed and placed Wright in restraints and escorted him to Correctional Health for evaluation.

Wright is charged with a felony count of second-degree assault, and is also facing administrative charges.

The 44-year-old Wright was being held at the Erie County Holding Center after being arrested by Buffalo Police Department for assault with a weapon, criminal mischief, third-degree assault, and a New York State parole violation.

The Deputy was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a facial fracture. The Deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

