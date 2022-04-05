ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Is your baby the next Gerber Baby?

By Christine Flores, Nexstar Media Wire
ARLINGTON, Va. ( WGN ) — Gerber has opened the call for entries for their 2022 photos search.

Applicants must be between 0 and 4 years old and have a playful smile that can light up a room. An irresistible giggle is strongly preferred, as well as an undeniably lovable personality — no corporate experience required.

Launched more than a decade ago, the program was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little one in Gerber’s iconic logo.

For the program’s 12th anniversary, and to extend the brand’s purpose to do anything for baby, Gerber will make every entry count by contributing a matching monetary donation of the winning baby’s cash prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs.

Entries must be submitted between Monday, April 4, to Thursday, April 14, at 11:50 p.m. EDT. Parents or guardians are encouraged to submit the smiliest baby photos and favorite videos of their little ones’ giggles on Gerber’s submission portal for a chance to have their child serve as Chief Growing Officer and Gerber Spokesbaby of the year.

The prize package incudes being featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, $25,000 cash, and a selection of Gerber products to ensure baby has the best possible start in life.

