ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United Youngster on Loan Reveals Praise From International Manager

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yoay1_0f0EAxyK00

A Manchester United youngster, who is currently on loan, has revealed private praise from his international manager.

A Manchester United youngster, who is currently on loan, has revealed private praise from his international manager.

Dylan Levitt has seemingly enjoyed his loan spell at Dundee United this season, where he has amassed 19 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 21 year-old said that Wales manager Robert Page had good words to say about him.

Levitt: “I had a few words with  Robert Page and he was saying to keep doing what I’m doing."

Levitt in action for Dundee United

IMAGO / Action Plus

“He said they’re noticing me every week."

The Welshman could have received his 11th international cap in the previous international break, but was ruled out due to illness.

“It wasn’t a great time to get ill, with the friendly game (Against Czech Republic). I was hoping to be involved in that. But it’s about getting right and looking after your body."

“It was just a little fever. I came back up to Dundee on Thursday and trained lightly with the squad.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dylan Levitt
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Czech Republic#Uk#Welshman#Manchester United 3 2#Tottenham Hotspur Watch#New England Patriots#Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
392
Followers
541
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy