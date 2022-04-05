Manchester United Target Ronald Araujo Will Sign New Barcelona Contract

Ronald Araujo who is known to be a target for Manchester United this summer will sign a new contract at Barcelona says Fabrizio Romano.

Araujo had been sounded out as a top target in defence for United this summer with many reports linking the defender to the ‘Red Devils’.

The centre back has been in talks with Barcelona over a new deal which at times had looked unlikely to be renewed.

Araujo had expressed a desire to stay at Barca but had also shown interested in a move to the Premier League.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Araujo will sign a new deal at Barcelona instead of departing this summer.

Romano reported “Ronald Araújo will sign his new contract with Barcelona very soon as today talks were more than positive.

In the final meeting only lenght of the contract will be discussed - it’s likely gonna be until June 2026.

No doubt, Araújo’s gonna stay as he always wanted.”

United will now have to look elsewhere to reinforce their defence this summer.

