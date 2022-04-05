2021 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin now available

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The 2021 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin is now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR).

Each year, the Big Game Bulletin supplies the public with annual white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar harvests. Harvests by season and county area are also displayed in the publication.

“The Big Game Bulletin equips hunters with a wealth of data and information that may help them plan their next hunt,” said Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources Section. “The publication also has updates on current big game research and monitoring projects.”

Copies can be picked up at WVDNR district offices, the Elkins operations center or downloaded online at WVdnr.gov.