BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An area that once was known as the largest food desert in the city is now home to Hotel Inc’s Delafield Co-Op Market. “It’s so important for us as part of the, you know, as a cooperative, that we really also support our local farmers,” says Rhondell Miller, executive director of Hotel Inc.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO