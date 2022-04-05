Nicki Minaj Texts Doja Cat to Congratulate Her on Her Grammys Win

Click here to read the full article.

Nicki Minaj is sending celebratory words to Doja Cat after the latter’s incredible April 3 Grammy win.

On her Instagram story Monday (April 4), Minaj shared a screenshot of a text message she sent to the “Say So” singer. “Congratulations on your Grammy mama,” the “Anaconda” rapper wrote. “You really really really really really really really fkng deserve it 🎀.”

The text (which appears to have been sent Sunday) comes after Doja Cat won the Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance for her collaborative track “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

This isn’t the first time Minaj and Doja have supported each other via social media. In 2020, Doja Cat shared an Instagram Live video saying , “Congratulations to Nicki Minaj on her No. 1, her second f—ing No. 1 of… two No. 1’s in one year… holy s–t.”

Doja Cat earned eight Grammy nominations for the 2022 Grammys , which aired Sunday live from Las Vegas.

The performer was also up for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album, best melodic rap performance and best rap song. Her Grammy-winning tune “Kiss Me More” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 , and remained on the chart for 43 weeks. Doja’s 2020 “Say So” remix featuring Minaj peaked at No. 1 on the list, where it charted for 38 weeks.

Minaj was not nominated for any Grammys this year, though she’s been nominated by the Recording Academy for 10 awards. She was last nominated for three Grammys in 2016.

She dropped her latest single “We Go Up” featuring Fivio Foreign on March 25, which marked her fourth music release in less than two months. She previously premiered “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, plus “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin” featuring Lil Baby.