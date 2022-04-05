ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Joe Biden To Extend Student Loan Moratorium Through August: Reports

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vPHQ_0f0E7bIO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJ9zx_0f0E7bIO00 President Joe Biden is expected to soon announce he's extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments through Aug. 31 (Photo: MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden is expected to announce this week that he’s once again extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, sources told multiple outlets Tuesday.

The current pause on those payments and interest accrual is set to expire on May 1. If Biden does extend the moratorium, it would be the fifth time the White House has extended it since March 2020, when former President Donald Trump enacted the policy as the COVID-19 pandemic upended many Americans’ livelihoods.

People familiar with the matter confirmed the decision to Bloomberg , Politico , The Hill and The Associated Press . The White House did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment on Tuesday, but chief of staff Ron Klain confirmed last month that Biden was considering prolonging the moratorium.

The reported extension would benefit tens of millions of borrowers. Democrats in Congress have cited how inflation and high gas prices have already impacted people’s budgets.

“Borrowers are struggling with rising costs, struggling to get their feet back under them after public health and economic crises, and struggling with a broken student loan system — and all this is felt especially hard by borrowers of color,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said last month .

She and other Democrats say the entire student loan system needs overhauling, and they’ve pressed Biden to make good on his campaign promises to forgive some of the borrowers’ debts ― something they say could jumpstart the economy.

Republicans have pushed back on the extensions, with GOP lawmakers on the House Committee on Education and Labor calling an extended moratorium a “cowardly act of political appeasement” that is “unfair to the millions of taxpayers who never went to college.”

With Congress divided on the issue, Democrats have pushed Biden to use his executive authority to forgive some of borrowers’ debts, but he appears opposed to that approach.

“If Congress sends him a bill, he’s happy to sign it,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in December. “They haven’t sent him a bill on that yet.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
newsnet5

The cost of student loan forgiveness

DENVER, Colo. — Federal student loan payments are supposed to resume in May, more than two years after they were paused because of the pandemic, but many are wondering if President Joe Biden will pause loan payments for the fourth time or expand forgiveness programs further. Loriann Weiss, who...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Economy#Democrats#The White House#Americans#Bloomberg#The Associated Press#The Senate Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Pueblo Chieftain

The wars Joe Biden is winning

I sometimes wonder what more could be added to the horror occurring in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion at the end of February, every major city in Ukraine has experienced the war. Thousands have been killed on both sides, and over 2 million people have fled the country. As bombing...
PUEBLO, CO
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Senate Education Committee chair calls on Biden to extend student loan pause to 2023

The chair of the US Senate’s Education Committee has urged President Joe Biden to extend a pause on student loan debt repayment until “at least” 2023.US Democratic Senator Patty Murray also urged the administration to “provide immediate relief by forgiving some debt for all borrowers” and to “permanently” fix the nation’s student loan system, as millions of Americans are set to resume payments following a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.More than 40 million Americans hold roughly $1.75 trillion in student loan debt, most of which is in federal loans.Since March 2020, most federal student loan borrowers have been...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

26K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy