ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Selena Gomez Talks Living with Bipolar Disorder

extratv
extratv
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNHia_0f0E7U4B00

In 2020, Selena Gomez broke the news on her bipolar diagnosis.

Years later, Gomez is opening up on her life, calling the diagnosis “freeing.” During an interview with “Good Morning America” on Monday, she explained, “It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part.”

Gomez wasn’t “scared” by her diagnosis. Instead of suffering from the disorder, she is living with it! She added, “It's just been really wonderful, but it's work and you do it every day."

Selena is doing “necessary things” to support her mental health. She revealed, “I see a therapist, and I actually have tons of books and little cards... I have tons of workbooks, like a nerd, but I love DBT, so dialectical behavior therapy is something I'm really passionate about. I have notebooks that kind of help me do that. I write music.”

Aside from music and therapy, she said she wanted to “turn it into something beautiful.”

Gomez, her mom Mandy Teefey, and Newsette co-founder Daniella Pierson are launching Wondermind, a multimedia company to provide affordable mental health resources.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Selena stressed, “I really want people to be understood and seen and heard.”

The company has been described as an “inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings."

Pierson pointed out, “Wondermind is not just for people who have a diagnosed mental illness — this is for anyone who has feelings. It's for anyone who ever feels sad, lonely, scared, anxious and we're really not labeling anybody."

Gomez is the “happiest” she’s ever been right now, and one of the big reasons could be her decision to stay off the Internet.

She shared, “I haven't been on the Internet in four and a half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in so many ways it's done the best things for the world. But for me… my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."

In 2016, Gomez was the most-followed person on Instagram. Nowadays, she helps her team curate her social media accounts, but she doesn’t personally manage it.

“And everything else I could care less, because it's not my business to care about people's other business,” she went on.

Selena also shared her thoughts on fame, saying, “Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much. I can’t believe that I’m where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that… because it’s just not normal.”

Gomez has achieved many accolades in her life, but she wants to be remembered for her caring nature. She said, “If I'm known for anything, I hope it's simply just for the way I care about people, and, you know, those days where I don't wanna get out of bed, if I had something like Wondermind, even if it — it took me a minute to get into it, it's just there. And there's something that's really comforting about that.”

Selena feels that her purpose is to raise awareness about mental health, something she has struggled with from time to time.

She commented, “I understand that feeling of having no one and… it's pure… it's just sadness —and I know what that feels like. And I still have days where sometimes I feel like that. It's just unfortunately part of it."

Gomez also expressed excitement about turning 30 in July. She dished, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to just step into this chapter — alone, independently, strong, confidently.”

Comments / 11

Carrie Ragan
3d ago

I feel her pain. I'm bi-polar as well have really bad depression anxiety. emotional greif. just know the good Lord has us. one day at a time. keep ya head and pray up all we can do never trust anyone. but the good Lord above...

Reply
6
Related
shefinds

Selena Gomez Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans In New Instagram Video: 'Look At Her Now'

There’s no question that Selena Gomez, 29, is a radiantly natural beauty, as seen in an Instagram video uploaded by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo. The Only Murders in the Building star is seen posing au naturel in the very beginning of the clip, and then the camera quickly jumps to footage of her full makeup look for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on February 27th.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Molly Ringwald Is “So Happy” About Selena Gomez's 16 Candle Inspired-Series

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!. On March 15, it was announced that a new UCP for Peacock series 15 Candles, based on John Hughes' iconic movie 16 Candles with a Latinx twist, is in development. And now, in an exclusive interview, Molly Ringwald—who starred as leading-lady Samantha in the coming-of-age film—shared her thoughts on the production.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipolar Disorder#Mental Disorder#Dbt#Newsette Co
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
marriage.com

25 Weird Things Narcissists Do: Phrases and Signs

Some of the weird things narcissists do include finding a way to infringe on their mate at the most inopportune time. That can be whether the partner is sound asleep or falling ill, and the individual finds a reason that they must disagree on that very point in time. Even...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

64K+
Followers
4K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy