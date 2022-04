Players entering the NFL usually have a background in football, but the newest member of the Giants has a different background. The team announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka on Friday. Mbaeteka was born and raised in Nigeria and did not play any organized football before taking part in a camp in his home country in May 2021. Former Giant Osi Umenyiora, who works with the league to develop the game in Africa, spotted Mbaeteka at that camp and Mbaeteka was selected to train at an NFL academy in London. He was then selected for the International Player Pathway program and went to work with former NFL center LeCharles Bentley in Arizona.

