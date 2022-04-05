Arrests and incidents reported April 5, 2022

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WDEF)- A DeKalb County man was arrested early yesterday morning after a hit and run crash over the weekend in Geraldine that killed a 14 year-old teenager. 22 year-old Tyler Blaise Wilbanks of Sylvania was traveling on Highway 75 in Geraldine in his 2016 Chevy Equinox on Saturday evening, April 2. At approximately 10:20 PM CST, he was involved in a crash that left 14 year-old Harley Lasseter dead. Wilbanks took off from the scene thereafter.

