Arrests and incidents reported April 5, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
April 4
- fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; miscellaneous; $178
- fraudulent use of credit/debit card; person; miscellaneous charges
April 5
Arrests
April 4
Marion, Casey R.; 37
- fourth-degree theft of property
Oates, John D.; 50
- FTA- public intoxication
- FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
- FTA- no helmet
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Treadway, Linda G.; 47
- fourth-degree theft of property
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
