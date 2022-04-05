ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported April 5, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported April 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

April 4

  • fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; miscellaneous; $178
  • fraudulent use of credit/debit card; person; miscellaneous charges

April 5

Arrests

April 4

Marion, Casey R.; 37

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Oates, John D.; 50

  • FTA- public intoxication
  • FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
  • FTA- no helmet
  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Treadway, Linda G.; 47

  • fourth-degree theft of property

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

