Refresh your spring beauty routine with Studio Bella!

There are certain skin-care products that are widely understood to be the best of all time—like Skinceuticals CE Ferulic, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, and EltaMD Facial Sunscreen. And as far as facial exfoliators go, the "GOAT" title belongs to Dr. Dennis Gross's Alpha Beta Peel Pads, which all of our editors (regardless of their skin type) swear by for brightening their complexions. They pack a one-two punch of alpha and beta hydroxy acids that work together to reduce dullness, discoloration, and breakouts. Recently, the brand repurposed this powerful formula into the new Alpha Beta Daily Moisturizer ($68), which offers the same exfoliating prowess as the pads—but this time, it comes with a hydrating twist.

SKIN CARE ・ 21 DAYS AGO