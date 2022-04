It may be a summer of change for Michigan hockey, but the Wolverines will have one thing stay the same: sophomore goaltender Erik Portillo will reportedly return for his junior season in Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-6 Swede had the option to sign with the Buffalo Sabres, who drafted him in the third round (No. 67 overall), one spot after the Red Wings selected Swedish right win Albin Grewe. But Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Portillo is...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO