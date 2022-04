A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent cited three men for alleged hunting violations on March 13 in Concordia Parish. Agents cited Elliott A. Ater, 32, of Ferriday, Dustin P. Martin, 38, of Epps, and Ryan A. Mcintosh, 26, of Waterproof, for hunting without a basic license and violating outlaw quadruped night hunting regulations. Mcintosh was also cited for hunting deer without a basic license, hunting deer without a big game license, failing to comply with deer tagging regulations, hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting deer using illegal methods, and hunting deer with an electronic sight.

