Medical Minute: Valley Side Medical Clinic's breakthrough treatment for men

Anti-dementia medications are widely prescribed to patients with Alzheimer's dementia (AD) in South Korea. This study investigated the pattern of medical management in newly diagnosed patients with AD using a standardized data format-the Observational Medical Outcome Partnership Common Data Model from five hospitals. We examined the anti-dementia treatment patterns from datasets that comprise"‰>"‰5 million patients during 2009"“2019. The medication utility information was analyzed with respect to treatment trends and persistence across 11Â years. Among the 8653 patients with newly diagnosed AD, donepezil was the most commonly prescribed anti-dementia medication (4218; 48.75%), followed by memantine (1565; 18.09%), rivastigmine (1777; 8.98%), and galantamine (494; 5.71%). The rising prescription trend during observation period was found only with donepezil. The treatment pathways for the three cholinesterase inhibitors combined with N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor antagonist were different according to the drugs (19.6%; donepezil; 28.1%; rivastigmine, and 17.2%; galantamine). A 12-month persistence analysis showed values of approximately 50% for donepezil and memantine and approximately 40% for rivastigmine and galantamine. There were differences in the prescribing pattern and persistence among anti-dementia medications from database using the Observational Medical Outcome Partnership Common Data Model on the Federated E-health Big Data for Evidence Renovation Network platform in Korea.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO