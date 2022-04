WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Township officials have dealt a first blow to plans to operate a sand and gravel mine on 400 acres of farmland in rural Washtenaw County. Members of the Sharon Township Planning Commission spoke with one voice in a unanimous 5-0 vote on Tuesday, March 15, finding the proposed pit’s operator Stoneco of Michigan has failed to provide adequate evidence of need for the extracted materials, commonly used in road construction.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 24 DAYS AGO