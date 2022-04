Aljamain Sterling is struggling to grasp why exactly it’s so hard to believe he was legitimately impacted by Petr Yan’s illegal knee to a fight-ending degree. With UFC 273 right around the corner, #KneeGate is about to be resolved and the feud between Sterling and Yan will finally have a sense of closure. But during fight week, the controversial ending to the first bout between Sterling and Yan has been rehashed ad naseum, just as it has been for the 13 months prior.

