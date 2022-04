TULSA, Okla. — Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Tulsa police were called to Daylight Donuts on Sheridan Road where a man was trying to steal from a car. While officers were responding to the call, dispatch informed them that the suspect — a white man in a green jacket — was trying to access other cars in the parking lot. The suspect was also entering businesses in the area and harassing people.

