Tennessee basketball finishes top 15 in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
The 2021-22 college basketball season has concluded.

Kansas defeated North Carolina, 72-69, in the national championship game Monday.

Tennessee (27-8) lost to Michigan, 76-68, in the second round in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee defeated Longwood, 88-56, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Following the Kansas-North Carolina national championship game, the final Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports was released on Tuesday.

The Vols are ranked No. 15 in the final poll.

The entire final Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports can be viewed here.

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Severe weather forecast over Florida, Georgia and Carolinas

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. While the biggest weather likely took place on...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Doug Edert Makes Transfer Decision: Fans React

NCAA Tournament star Doug Edert has reportedly made his transfer decision. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the former St. Peters guard has committed to play for the Bryant Bulldogs in 2022. The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to the fan favorite’s transfer decision. Some feel...
NBA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 9 games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned to action Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing nine games with right knee soreness. The point guard, the team scoring leader at 27.6 points a game, was announced in the starting lineup shortly before...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chiefs to meet with Ouachita Baptist CB Gregory Junior

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to meet with draft prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL draft by way of private workout or top-30 visit. The latest player that the team is looking into is a small-school cornerback. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Chiefs have either a visit or workout scheduled with Ouachita Baptist CB Gregory Junior. If it’s a top-30 visit, he’ll head to 1 Arrowhead Drive. If it’s a workout, members of the scouting department or coaching staff will meet him elsewhere to put him through position drills and the like.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Transfer portal target from LSU visiting Florida basketball Saturday

New Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden has been aggressive in the NCAA transfer portal after three players from last season’s roster decided to depart the program with more attrition expected. One name the Gators have contacted is LSU small forward Alex Fudge. He told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Saturday that he is visiting Florida and Golden.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
No. 12 Kentucky defeats No. 5 Vols

The No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team dropped a road match against No.12 Kentucky, 4-3, Friday in Lexington. The Volunteers (17-6, 5-4 SEC) fell in the dual match despite capturing the doubles point. Tennessee swept both completed doubles matches against the Wildcats (16-6, 7-2). At No. 1 doubles, UT’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
Vanderbilt victorious at Tennessee

Tennessee’s women’s tennis team lost its home match to Vanderbilt Friday. The Lady Vols (11-7, 5-5 SEC) captured the doubles point, but dropped a 5-2 decision to the Commodores Friday at Knoxville’s Goodfriend Tennis Center. The match against Vanderbilt (12-7, 4-6 SEC) was moved from Barksdale Stadium...
KNOXVILLE, TN
