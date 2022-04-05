Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Arizona including Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, North Rim, Valle, Keams Canyon, Kaibito, Wupatki National Monument, Tuba City, Flagstaff, Doney Park, Williams, Munds Park, Navajo National Monument, Dilkon, and Kykotsmovi * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
Comments / 0