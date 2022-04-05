ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 06:25:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Wave heights 2 to 3 feet, with highest waves from mid lake to the eastern shores. * WHERE...Lake Tahoe. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 22:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Snow Returns Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Gusty north wind of 20 to 30 mph developing this evening. * WHERE...Wind River Basin, and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous at times after sunset this evening. Wet roads will likely become slick and slushy tonight. Visibility will be reduced due to the combination of wind and snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Kings Canyon NP, Upper San Joaquin River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Kings Canyon NP; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The higher elevations of the Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno County portions of the Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County and Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibilities for brief periods of time.
INYO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Arizona including Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Page, Lees Ferry, Grand Canyon Village, Supai, North Rim, Valle, Keams Canyon, Kaibito, Wupatki National Monument, Tuba City, Flagstaff, Doney Park, Williams, Munds Park, Navajo National Monument, Dilkon, and Kykotsmovi * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM MST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Jenkins and Screven Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, John Day Basin and Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; North Bay Interior Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Isolated gusts greater than 60 mph will be possible in the highest peaks and ridges. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, and East Bay Hills including the northern Diablo Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning across the interior mountains.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy, Kenedy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Kenedy Island; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Kenedy, Cameron Island, Willacy Island, and Southern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains region. This includes Heber, Happy Jack, Forest Lakes, Show Low, Greer, Pinetop. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

