ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure

CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Barack Obama returned to the White House on Tuesday to savor the 12th anniversary of his signature Affordable Care Act, whose reach President Joe Biden is looking to extend. Sign-ups under the health law have increased under Biden's stewardship, and more generous taxpayer subsidies have cut costs for...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Ivanka Trump testified for 8 hours before House panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

Ivanka Trump testified remotely to the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That violence began after her father, former President Donald Trump, spent weeks falsely claiming he was being deprived of a second White House term because of widespread ballot fraud. "She's answering questions," said Rep. Bennie...
POTUS
CNBC

House asks Justice Department to criminally prosecute former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to refer former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress. The resolution passed in a 220-203 vote, with only two Republicans voting in favor of the referral. Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and fines of up to $100,000.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Health Law#Health Care#The White House#American#Capitol
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Atlantic

Obama: I Underestimated the Threat of Disinformation

When they last sat down for an interview, in November 2020, Barack Obama told Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg that disinformation is “the single biggest threat to our democracy.” The threat was not a new one, he said, but it was accelerating. It has continued to accelerate since. A month and a half after that conversation, a violent mob stormed the Capitol, driven by the false belief that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump and could be taken back by force. Over the past year, COVID conspiracism has likely cost thousands of lives. Russia has mounted a massive disinformation campaign to justify its invasion of Ukraine. Yesterday, at Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy, a conference hosted by The Atlantic and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Obama and Goldberg spoke once again about the threat of disinformation and what we can do to stop it. Their conversation has been lightly edited for clarity and concision. It can be heard on an episode of the podcast Radio Atlantic here:
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy