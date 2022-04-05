U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm on making schools more energy efficient

"I don't think that ESG movement and the emphasis on climate change is creating the problems we have. If anything the problem is that we haven't moved as rapidly as we should have," Janet Yellen told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin. Yellen said the United States and Europe would have been...
Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana credited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with rising to the forefront of world leadership, suggesting President Joe Biden’s actions in regard to the war in Ukraine have been a “wimp fest.”
Vice President Kamala Harris rallied Democrats at their winter meeting Saturday and said the big task of the midterms is to remind voters that the Biden-Harris administration largely delivered on their campaign promises. "Our task is to show people that, in many ways, they got what they ordered," Harris told...
Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
Vice President Kamala Harris was flummoxed by a question about the economic burden being borne by the public as she visits Eastern European partners grappling with the brunt of the humanitarian crisis created by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday said it would allow former President Donald Trump’s company to sell the rights to a luxury hotel in Washington to a Hilton affiliate, clearing the way for Trump’s name to come down off a building that served as a flashpoint during his presidency.
DUBAI – "Are we ready for the new world order?" The provocative title of the panel that lead off the ambitiously named World Government Summit here last week was framed to suggest that a new global order is emerging — and the world is not ready for it.
The newest Democratic selection for the Afghanistan War Commission is an MSNBC pundit who was among dozens of former intelligence officials who signed a letter in October 2020 claiming without evidence that the Hunter Biden laptop story was part of a Russian operation.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, is under federal investigation for potential violations of tax, money laundering and foreign lobbying laws through his business relationships abroad. The federal investigation into Biden, which began in 2018, is reportedly heating up as prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware seek...
Is America serious about survival in this increasingly dangerous world? President Joe Biden’s $5.8 trillion budget says no. So does the recent $1.5 trillion earmark-filled spending bill. They send the message that America doesn’t care about the fiscal sanity and economic strength on which our national security depends.
Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
People supporting this administration better wake up! Gas prices will soon hit $12 a gallon or higher. We no longer have an oil reserve, thanks to this new socialist-style government. Biden is somehow blaming Putin for causing Biden’s own unbelievably high leadership failures? Citizens somehow just forgot that this country’s chaos began about a year before Putin invaded Ukraine? Biden is banning our entire fossil fuel source, which is the largest in the world?
Surging inflation has Americans reconsidering how they spend their money. The Consumer Price Index, which measures a wide-ranging basket of goods and services, jumped 7.9% in February from 12 months prior. Prices are going up on everything from the food you put on the table to the gas that powers your car.
The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) for Russia, published on Friday, dropped from 48.6 in February to 44.1 in March. Goldman Sachs has forecast a 10% contraction in Russian GDP this year, while the Institute for International Finance think tank has projected a more damaging 15% plunge. The Russian...
WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 57 to 40 on Tuesday to overturn a 13-month-old public health order requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, drawing a quick veto threat from President Joe Biden. Last week, the White House said it would extend the...
This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," March 15, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. The capital city of Ukraine is currently under a...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Monday that he is "deeply concerned" about the new climate disclosures proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The senator said the proposal unfairly targets fossil fuel companies. The proposed rules "seemingly politicize a process aimed at assessing the financial health and compliance of a...
Comments / 12