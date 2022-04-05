Tampa Council Picks Neighborhood Activist for Open Seat

TAMPA -- A neighborhood activist beat out 22 other candidates to take a seat on Tampa City Council.

Amanda Lynn Hurtak has plenty of experience with zoning and other boards. She pointed out in her two-minute presentation to council that she has a lot of relevant experience helping developers and residents come together with the result of improving a neighborhood. Hurtak has been an activist and catalyst in her Old Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Council voted for Hurtak in a special meeting to fill out the term of John Dingfelder in a 4-2 vote. The other two votes went for local attorney Meredith Freeman, after the other candidates were eliminated in the first round. Council's pool of candidates included attorneys, business people, housing activists, LGBTQ activists, and former elected officials such as former councilman and county commissioner Thomas Scott and former school board member Tamara Shamburger.

Hurtak will be sworn in at Thursday morning's regular meeting.

