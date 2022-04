Hunger makes the best sauce, and every dish tastes better with a backstory. So before illuminating the many charms of Café Bar Moriarty, here's the tale so far. Buffalo-born Thomas Moriarty fell hard for Spanish food as a Canisius High School exchange student, applying to culinary school to score a return visa. Two years later, after graduating, he worked for a Massachusetts beef farm, which fed his interest in learning about various cuts of beef. That led him to France, where they train butchers to patiently take animals apart at the seams, instead of running primal cuts through bandsaws American-style to produce cheaper meat. To pay for his butcher school tuition, Moriarty worked at a small bed-and-breakfast while completing his apprenticeship.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO