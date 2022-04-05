ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Seward House, Other Museums Discuss Seward Assassination Attempt at Virtual Event

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
April 14th marks the 157th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Lincoln wasn’t the only target that night, though....

KSN.com

Secret Spots – Salter House Museum

In 1887, in Argonia, KS history was made. For the first time in United States history, a woman was elected Mayor. Susannah Salter was named Mayor of Argonia making her the first woman mayor of Argonia and the first woman mayor in the United States. Today, many many years later...
ARGONIA, KS
The Florida Times-Union

Bookmarks: Author events and virtual events

For the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. North Carolina environmental writer Georgann Eubanks discusses her latest work “Saving the Wild South: The Fight for Native Plants on the Brink of Extinction,” 10:30 a.m. Monday at The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s Meet the Author event at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons, Ga. (free for members, $10 for guests) and at 3 p.m. Monday at Story & Song Bookstore, 1430 Park Ave., Fernandina Beach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily Record

Florence Pioneer Museum announces updated June event

The Florence Pioneer Museum and Research center, located 100 W. Front St. in Florence would like to announce an update to the June calendar event. On June 11, Sherry Sky Stuart will present a Cemetery tour of Union Highland Cemetery and San Juan Bautista Cemetery, south of Florence. Guests will gather at the parking lot across from the Florence Senior Center at 10 am and follow Sherry in their cars to the cemeteries. After the tour, Sherry will come back to the Florence Pioneer Museum where there will be refreshments. She will have a book signing of her new edition: “San Juan Bautista Cemetery.”
FLORENCE, CO
FL Radio Group

Geneva Library Director Talks Library Services

It’s National Library Week. Geneva Library Director Pauline Shostack says libraries are for more than checking out books. National Library Week runs through Saturday. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Streetlights Getting New Artwork

More art will be coming to downtown Auburn. The Citizen reports the city has approved a project to add 40 banner signs to downtown streetlights. The signs will feature works from local artists showcasing Auburn’s history and current sites. Funding for the project comes from New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

