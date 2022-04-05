Seward House, Other Museums Discuss Seward Assassination Attempt at Virtual Event

The Florence Pioneer Museum and Research center, located 100 W. Front St. in Florence would like to announce an update to the June calendar event. On June 11, Sherry Sky Stuart will present a Cemetery tour of Union Highland Cemetery and San Juan Bautista Cemetery, south of Florence. Guests will gather at the parking lot across from the Florence Senior Center at 10 am and follow Sherry in their cars to the cemeteries. After the tour, Sherry will come back to the Florence Pioneer Museum where there will be refreshments. She will have a book signing of her new edition: “San Juan Bautista Cemetery.”

FLORENCE, CO ・ 24 DAYS AGO