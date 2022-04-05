ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Since last July, man received at least nearly 90 Covid-19 shots under his real name to obtain vaccine cards and sell them to vaccine hesitant people

By Bryan Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the Covid-19 vaccination process began in America, nearly 256 million people received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while fully vaccinated are almost 218 million representing 65.6% of the American population. Per the CDC’s official data, more than 98 million got booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines which...

concordnewsjournal.com

Comments / 434

AP_000989.b8af7ac3c99240d4b7bbc88f5be57e5d.1713
3d ago

i don’t understand that all the people i work with is about 1500 at one Facility and everyone that has been vaccinated still wears a mask why someone please tell me why if you got a vaccine why would you even bother wearing a mask oh yeah it doesn’t work

Reply(59)
157
arb
3d ago

How was he selling them if he was getting them under his name. And why isn’t his name revealed? Media can’t wait to publish names of those who sells vax cards.

Reply(8)
40
Steve Danielsen
3d ago

If someone can take nearly 90 vaccinations and still live, to me that proves the vaccines were placebos.

Reply(13)
119
Related
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman decided to get the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to develop immunity more quickly, died weeks later from a disease caused by the vaccine, her pro-vaccine husband explains

Once the Covid-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use nearly year and a half ago, people were literally waiting in lines for hours to get their shot and get protected against the deadly virus. Since then, more than 255 million Americans are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, 76.8% of the population, making America one of the countries with the best Covid-19 vaccination rates so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immune System#American#Cdc
CNET

I'm Eligible for a Second COVID Booster. Do I Need to Get It?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Both the US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed off on a second booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people age 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Gynaecologist, 54, is suspended after mother died following bungled caesarean at failing NHS maternity unit when he didn't read her medical notes showing she had cyst on her ovary

A senior gynaecologist has been suspended after a new mother died following a bungled caesarean which was carried out on an NHS maternity unit with one of Britain's worst death rates. Cambridge educated Dr Peter Yeh, 54, delegated the caesarean to a junior colleague without reading the patient's medical notes...
HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Paramedic student, described as healthy, experienced the worst headache of her life and died just days after receiving the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, coroner says

The 18-year-old student, described as healthy, has died after experiencing the worst headache of her life just days after receiving the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, the inquest has concluded. The paramedic student received her vaccination as part of the COVID-19 immunization program for patient-facing operational staff. The coroner returned a conclusion that the 18-year-old trainee paramedic had blood clots caused by the vaccine’s use or vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
Vice

People Who Use Drugs Talk About the One Drug They Won’t Do

It’s easy to imagine people who use drugs as being as indiscriminate with their choice of substances as a drunk person at McDonald’s is with their choice of meals—anything goes, whatever’s available. But that’s just not true. Many people who use drugs prudently pick their...
HEALTH
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ivermectin was only effective against Covid in areas where parasitic diseases were endemic, which explains why the drug falsely showed up as being effective in clinical trials, expert says

Many of the clinical trials that showed ivermectin failed to account for the drug's effectiveness against parasitic disease, leading to skewed, inaccurate, results, an analysis finds. Dr Avi Bitterman, a researcher from Mount Sinai in New York City, told DailyMail.com that many of the studies that found antiviral effectiveness or...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
9K+
Followers
605
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy