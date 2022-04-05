ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH man charged with robbing Tewksbury bank twice in a month

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection with two robberies at the same Tewksbury bank.

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A New Hampshire man will face charges in connection with two robberies at the same Tewksbury bank in March.

Eric Mohan, 47, of Manchester, was arrested in Hampton, NH on Monday in connection with a robbery in that community, according to police. Tewksbury police obtained a warrant for Mohan’s arrest on charges of armed robbery while masked and unarmed robbery.

Police say Mohan entered Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury on Monday, March 7 and demanded cash from the tellers. The bank was robbed again on Wednesday, March 30, during which the suspect demanded cash while claiming to have a gun, according to police.

Tewksbury police say Mohan was behind the second robbery as well.

Mohan appeared in court in New Hampshire on Tuesday. He is expected to be extradited to Massachusetts.

“The valuable information obtained from the second robbery that occurred at the Salem Five Bank helped lead us to this arrest, and gather information pertaining to several other bank robberies in the area,” Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement. “I’d like to commend the efforts of the Tewksbury Police officers involved in the investigation and all of the other agencies, including the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, that helped us solve these cases.”

Police believe Mohan is connected to other cases in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

