ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Novartis Highlights Four-Year Efficacy, Safety Data On Kesimpta In Multiple Sclerosis

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Novartis AG NVS announced new long-term data from the Phase 3 ASCLEPIOS 1/2 trials and the ALITHIOS open-label extension of Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in multiple sclerosis. The data demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety of Kesimpta with continued reduced risk...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Delta-8 THC Vs Delta-9 THC

This article by Erin Hiatt was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission. As a cannabis consumer you’ve probably experienced that “high,” a feeling of euphoria or intoxication, thanks in no small part to a cannabinoid called Delta-9 THC. However, there is a new cannabinoid gaining market share and steam with consumers, and that is Delta-8 THC. Learn about key differences between these cannabis compounds.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Multiple Sclerosis#Efficacy#Novartis Ag Nvs#Asclepios#Alithios#Kyrios
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Understanding the Stages of Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) affects everyone differently, and there is no way to precisely predict how someone's MS will progress. That said, experts have identified four MS types to help classify and better understand the disease, and also to guide treatment. These types are sometimes referred to as stages because a person's MS may transition from one type to another.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Nature.com

Disease correlates of rim lesions on quantitative susceptibility mapping in multiple sclerosis

Quantitative susceptibility mapping (QSM), an imaging technique sensitive to brain iron, has been used to detect paramagnetic rims of iron-laden active microglia and macrophages in a subset of multiple sclerosis (MS) lesions, known as rim+ lesions, that are consistent with chronic active lesions. Because of the potential impact of rim+ lesions on disease progression and tissue damage, investigating their influence on disability and neurodegeneration is critical to establish the impact of these lesions on the disease course. This study aimed to explore the relationship between chronic active rim+ lesions, identified as having a hyperintense rim on QSM, and both clinical disability and imaging measures of neurodegeneration in patients with MS. The patient cohort was composed of 159 relapsing"“remitting multiple sclerosis patients. The Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) and Brief International Cognitive Assessment for Multiple Sclerosis, which includes both the Symbol Digit Modalities Test and California Verbal Learning Test-II, were used to assess clinical disability. Cortical thickness and thalamic volume were evaluated as imaging measures of neurodegeneration. A total of 4469 MS lesions were identified, of which 171 QSM rim+ (3.8%) lesions were identified among 57 patients (35.8%). In a multivariate regression model, as the overall total lesion burden increased, patients with at least one rim+ lesion on QSM performed worse on both physical disability and cognitive assessments, specifically the Symbol Digit Modalities Test (p"‰="‰0.010), California Verbal Learning Test-II (p"‰="‰0.030), and EDSS (p"‰="‰0.001). In a separate univariate regression model, controlling for age (p"‰<"‰0.001) and having at least one rim+ lesion was related to more cortical thinning (p"‰="‰0.03) in younger patients (<"‰45Â years). Lower thalamic volume was associated with older patients (p"‰="‰0.038) and larger total lesion burden (p"‰<"‰0.001); however, the association did not remain significant with rim+ lesions (p"‰="‰0.10). Our findings demonstrate a novel observation that chronic active lesions, as identified on QSM, modify the impact of lesion burden on clinical disability in MS patients. These results support further exploration of rim+ lesions for therapeutic targeting in MS to reduce disability and subsequent neurodegeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

New Data Reinforces Impact of Novartis' Gene Therapy on SMA

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare, autosomal recessive neuromuscular disease. It causes progressive muscle weakness and paralysis and is typically observed shortly after birth. It is caused by bi-allelic mutations in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene. Per the Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, the estimated incidence is 1 in 6,000 to 1 in 10,000 live births. There are four types, with Type 1 being the most severe. Most patients with Type 1 will die before the age of two if untreated.
SCIENCE
WDTV

Interrupting immune response could improve multiple sclerosis outcomes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One WVU researcher says interrupting immune response can improve multiple sclerosis outcomes. A new study led by Kelly Monaghan, a researcher with the WVU School of Medicine, suggests that part of the “Rube Goldberg” immune system shows promise as a potential target for MS therapies.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Benzinga

Sleep Apnea—A Plague for America with More Help on the Way

I had the pleasure of moderating a discussion on sleep apnea hosted by Force Family Office that featured the pioneer in the study of sleep science and inventor of the ubiquitous CPAP machine, Dr. Colin Sullivan. The founder and CEO of Sommetrics, Dr. Richard Rose, also joined and spoke about the science behind sleep apnea as well as introducing a new treatment for sleep apnea.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Clovis Oncology Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy Shows Greater Tumor Inhibition

Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS announced two abstracts featuring non-clinical data from studies evaluating FAP-2286 and Rubraca and a Trial-in-Progress poster detailing the Phase 1 portion of the LuMIERE study. In a new non-clinical data analysis, FAP-2286 demonstrated a potent human fibroblast activation protein (FAP) affinity by biochemical and cell-based assays.
CANCER
Benzinga

Hemp Inc. Releases Pre-Rolls Infused With Terpenes

Hemp, Inc. HEMP released its third product from its CBD/CBG portfolio: premium hemp pre-rolls infused with aromatic hemp terpenes. Pre-rolls come in flavors of Grape, Maui Waui, Mango, Berry Gelato, Banana Runtz, Blue Dream and Skywalker. They are coated in THC-free CBD distillate and rolled in CBG kief. Hemp Inc...
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: What do you know about multiple sclerosis?

MS Awareness Week will be observed March 13-19, which makes this a good time to learn about multiple sclerosis, or MS. Nearly 1 million people are living with MS in the U.S., according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. MS is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

WIPO Publishes Cybin's Patent Application For Inhaled Psychedelics Therapies

Cybin Inc. CYBN announced that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) published an international patent application covering a range of inhalation delivery methods for psychedelic molecules. “Our progress to secure IP for unique psychedelic delivery methods strongly aligns and supports our current CYB004 pipeline program of deuterated DMT via inhalation,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy