(CNN) — Two weeks after the United Kingdom dropped its last remaining Covid-19 mitigation measure — a requirement that people who test positive for the virus isolate for five days — the country is seeing cases and hospitalizations climb once again. Covid-19 cases were up 48% in the UK last week compared with the week before. Hospitalizations were up 17% over the same period. The country’s daily case rate — about 55,000 a day — is still less than a third of the Omicron peak, but cases are rising as fast as they were falling just two weeks earlier, when the country...

